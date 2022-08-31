Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two 16-year-old boys died after getting into difficulty in a lough in Co Londonderry.

The teenagers, named locally as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when the tragic scenes unfolded.

The boys had been in a larger group who stopped off at the lough while cycling in the area. They were pupils at St Columb’s College in the city.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

The Requiem Mass for both 16-year-olds will take place at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore, on Friday.

The arrangements were confirmed by McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

In a post on its social media, it stated: “It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Joseph Sebastian, aged 16 years suddenly on 29th of August 2022. Late of 31 Blackthorn Manor, Derry. Beloved son of Sebastian Jose & Viji Sebastian and loving brother of Johanna and Chris. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends. Wake will be held on Wednesday (31st August) and Thursday (1st September) from 2pm - 7pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday 2nd of September at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.”

Confirming the arrangements for the Requiem Mass of Reuven Simon, it states: “It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Reuven Joe Simon aged 16 years suddenly on 29th of August 2022.

Late of 44 Shepherds Glen, Derry. Beloved son of the Joshy Simon and Saly Kuruvilla and loving brother of Evin Joe Simon. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends. Wake will be held on Wednesday (31st August) and Thursday (1st September) from 2pm - 7pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road.