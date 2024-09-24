Englishwoman Emma Bamber, 42, admits eight charges of fraud relating to horse trading

Emma Bamber admitted eight charges of fraud relating to trading in horses

​An Englishwoman today admitted a series of frauds in relation to horse trading.

​With Emma Bamber standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, defence counsel Nicki Rountree asked for eight of the 18 charges on the bill of indictment to be put to the 42-year-old again.

Bamber, with an address at Bridge Street, Garstang in Preston, then entered guilty pleas to seven charges of fraud by false representation and one of engaging in misleading commercial practice with all of the offences committed on different dates between January 10 and December 6 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Bamber’s confessions prosecuting counsel Suzanne Gallagher asked for the 10 remaining charges, including one further of fraud, two of forgery and seven of failing to provide a horse passport at the time of transfer, to be marked as “left on the books”.

While none of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, the particulars of the offences reveal that Bamber:

• Told a victim a horse was “suitable for her grandchildren” when in fact it was an ex-racehorse;

• Claimed a horse she sold was an Irish Sports Horse when it was not;

Advertisement Hide Ad