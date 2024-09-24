Englishwoman Emma Bamber, 42, admits eight charges of fraud relating to horse trading
With Emma Bamber standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, defence counsel Nicki Rountree asked for eight of the 18 charges on the bill of indictment to be put to the 42-year-old again.
Bamber, with an address at Bridge Street, Garstang in Preston, then entered guilty pleas to seven charges of fraud by false representation and one of engaging in misleading commercial practice with all of the offences committed on different dates between January 10 and December 6 2018.
Following Bamber’s confessions prosecuting counsel Suzanne Gallagher asked for the 10 remaining charges, including one further of fraud, two of forgery and seven of failing to provide a horse passport at the time of transfer, to be marked as “left on the books”.
While none of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, the particulars of the offences reveal that Bamber:
• Told a victim a horse was “suitable for her grandchildren” when in fact it was an ex-racehorse;
• Claimed a horse she sold was an Irish Sports Horse when it was not;