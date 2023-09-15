Enniskillen community 'affected by reckless anti-social behaviour' as youths throw fireworks at PSNI officers
Chief Inspector Fallis said: “While responding to a report involving youths throwing fireworks in the Hollyhill Link Road area of the town on Thursday night (September 14) officers had reason to stop and search an individual.
“As they did so a firework was set alight in their direction. It ignited against one of the officers’ face causing concussion and damage to their ear.
“The other officer in attendance suffered a possible perforated eardrum and required hospital treatment. Damage was also caused to their vehicle.
“I want to stress that an assault of any kind on our officers while carrying out their duties is totally unacceptable.
“Over the last week, members of the community in Enniskillen have been affected by reckless anti-social behaviour in the same area, including fireworks being let off during night time hours.
“This type of activity needs to stop and people need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.
“The law is also very clear regarding the use of fireworks – it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not hold a valid licence to do so.
“If you are found breaking the law, you could be fined up to £5,000.
“Officers have responded to these continuing reports of anti-social behaviour in the town. To date we have issued Fixed Penalty Notices and several vehicles have also been seized.
“We will continue to take immediate action while anti-social and unlawful behaviour persists.
Chief Inspector Fallis continued: “I would appeal to those involved in this activity to consider for a moment the community they are affecting by their behaviour, and refrain immediately from doing so.
“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe where they live. Those who choose to engage in anti-social and disorderly behaviour are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends.
“We ask parents and guardians to also speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.
“Our investigation is under way and enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information which can assist us should contact 101, quoting reference number 2077 14/09/23.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org