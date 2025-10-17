Event named in honour of IRA man Jim Lynagh 'cynical and offensive' says Ulster Unionist

An event named in honour of dead IRA man Jim Lynagh is both cynical and offensive, accoridng to an Ulster Unionist councillor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Warrington made the remarks about the upcoming Volunteer Jim Lynagh Winter School event at the former St Eugene’s Primary School on Knocks Road outside Lisnaskea in Fermanagh tomorrow.

It is billed as involving talks about “republicanism in the Tyrone, Fermanagh and the border counties, past, present and future” and “Palestine, Ireland and the Black and Tans: imperialism past, present and future”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A flyer for the event says it is organised by the Peadar O’Donnell Socialist Republican Forum and hoted by the Robert Emmet and Matt Fitzpatrick 1916 Societies.

Jim Lynagh was killed in the SAS ambush at Loughgall

The school closed in 2013, and in recent years it has been used by a community group.

Lynagh was one of the eight IRA men shot dead by the SAS at Loughgall in 1987.

He was nicknamed ‘The Executioner’ and was believed to have led the Loughgall gang, and to have been involved in a number of deaths (the exact number is unknown).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Warrington said: “The latest stunt in south Fermanagh to push the republican narrative is nothing short of disgraceful: a so called ‘winter school’ named after Jim Lynagh, a terrorist who, along with seven of his fellow thugs, was shot dead on his way to attack Loughgall police station in 1987.

IRA men firing over the coffin of Jim Lynagh in 1987

"Hosting such an event in a disused primary school outside Lisnaskea is as cynical as it is offensive, turning what was once a place of learning into a lesson for terrorism.

"Jim Lynagh and his gang weren’t heroes, freedom fighters, or patriots.

"They were unrepentant killers whose only legacy is one of bloodshed and misery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now, with the help of ex-hunger striker Tommy McKearney [one of the speakers at the event], this so called ‘school’ is nothing more than an attempt to airbrush history and romanticise terrorism.

"It’s a propaganda exercise dressed up as education, and the people of south Fermanagh aren’t fooled.

"As someone born in Rosslea, I know full well what republican terrorism really meant for our communities.

"It wasn’t liberation they were after; it was annihilation.

"Their campaign was one of pure sectarian hatred, a calculated attempt at genocide against anyone who didn’t bow to their warped ideology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s sickening that in 2025 some still think it’s acceptable to glorify murderers and rewrite the past.