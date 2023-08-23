Ex-DUP mayor of Newtownabbey stripped of MBE after conviction for sex offence

Former DUP councillor Thomas Hogg

Thomas Hogg, who resigned from the party in 2019, was mayor of Newtownabbey in 2014/15.

He also resigned from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He was made an MBE in the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The Cabinet Office listed Hogg among the people who had forfeited honours on Tuesday.

He was sentenced in 2021 for an offence against a teenage boy in 2019.