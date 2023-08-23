News you can trust since 1737
Ex-DUP mayor of Newtownabbey stripped of MBE after conviction for sex offence

A former DUP mayor has been stripped of his MBE after a conviction for a sex offence.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Former DUP councillor Thomas HoggFormer DUP councillor Thomas Hogg
Thomas Hogg, who resigned from the party in 2019, was mayor of Newtownabbey in 2014/15.

He also resigned from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He was made an MBE in the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The Cabinet Office listed Hogg among the people who had forfeited honours on Tuesday.

He was sentenced in 2021 for an offence against a teenage boy in 2019.

He was given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of attempting to incite a boy in sexual activity.