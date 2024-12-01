Grace Montgomery, of Ballybogey Road, Ballymoney, was detected at the Frosses Road dual-carriageway at Glarryford - a 70mph zone - on September 28 this year

A JUDGE said young drivers in particular have to "get the message that excess speed is not something that you play around with".

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay was speaking last week after being told an 18-year-old R driver - restricted to 45mph - was caught doing 97mph.

A defence solicitor said the defendant - a Greenmount College student - "fully accepts that this was far too fast".

He said it had been 11pm and traffic was light.

He said the defendant is on a placement year working in Randalstown and she needs her licence to be able to drive tractors on roads.

Judge McStay said it was a "very bad case".

The court was told the defendant's mother and father were in the public gallery of the court.

The judge told the defendant: "I am sure your parents were worried whenever they heard the speed about you killing yourself or somebody else. This is really serious stuff.

"The public has to be protected. Young drivers in particular need to get the message that excess speed is not something that you play around with. It is dangerous to your life and to your limbs".