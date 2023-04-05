Extensive damage caused in arson attack at derelict property in Co Antrim - police appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of arson at a derelict building in the Balnamore Road area of Ballymoney in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 5th April.
In a statement from the PSNI Sergeant Moody said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a fire shortly after 12:50am.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, and managed to extinguish the blaze, which has resulted in extensive damage being caused to the property.
“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.
“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 37 of 05/04/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.