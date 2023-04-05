Extensive damage caused in arson attack at derelict property in Co Antrim - police appealing for witnesses

Balnamore Road - Google maps.jpeg

In a statement from the PSNI Sergeant Moody said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a fire shortly after 12:50am.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, and managed to extinguish the blaze, which has resulted in extensive damage being caused to the property.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 37 of 05/04/23.”