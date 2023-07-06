News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Extensive damage caused to unoccupied flat - 'At this stage, it is believed that ignition was deliberate'

Police are appealing for information following a fire in Limavady last night, Wednesday 5th July.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read

In a statement, Det Insp Lavery said: “At around 11.30pm we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a flat was on fire in the Old Distillery Gardens area of the town.

“Thankfully, the flat wasn’t occupied at the time but extensive damage was caused to the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At this stage, it is believed that ignition was deliberate.

NIFRSNIFRS
NIFRS
Most Popular

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2170 of 05/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.