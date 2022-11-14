Extinction Rebellion attack on Barclays Bank in Belfast city centre - two arrested - 6 images
A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and disorderly behaviour after paint was thrown over a bank during a small protest on Castle Place in Belfast city centre this morning.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago
The area is now clear and the arrested pair remain in police custody.
Activists, thought to be from Extinction Rebellion, smear Barclays with red paint in new day of UK-wide climate action.
