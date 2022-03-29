Extra time granted to detain man in Simon Coveney alert probe

The man who was arrested in Belfast under the Terrorism Act on Sunday 27 March, is being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime.

Detectives have also issued an updated appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “While I am grateful for those who have already come forward with information, I would like to hear from anyone with any information at all regarding these events to contact us.

PSNI

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has information about the movements, or anyone with dash-cam footage of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, registration mark XJZ 7908, which was carrying ladders on its roof, liveried in blue signwriting, in the areas of Sydney Street West and Holy Cross Church on the morning of Friday 25 March.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed that white van, being followed by a grey coloured Skoda Superb on Friday morning.

“You can contact detectives in confidence by phoning directly on 101 quoting reference number 509 of 25/03/2022. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

Meanwhile a 38-year-old woman arrested by Serious Crime Branch Detectives following a hijacking and security alert in north Belfast on Friday 25 March, has been released on police bail pending further enquires.