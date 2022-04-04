‘Extremely distressing ordeal’ for man and his daughter after house burglary | Calvin Klein handbag, money, bank cards and gift vouchers stolen

Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “It was reported at 11.40am by the victim’s daughter, that she had heard a noise in the front hall of the property and when she went to check there was a man standing in the hall.

“He then ran off in the direction of the flats opposite the house.

“A black Calvin Klein handbag containing a sum of money was taken, bank cards and a number of gift vouchers were also stolen.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burglar

The male suspect is described as being in his 40’s with dark hair and was wearing a blue jacket.

He was seen getting into a small grey car which was heading towards the Andersonstown Road.

“This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and her daughter and our investigation is underway,” added Det Serg Natalie Ash.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or this man entering the property at the time the incident took place, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 604 04/04/22.”