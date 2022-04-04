‘Extremely distressing ordeal’ for man and his daughter after house burglary | Calvin Klein handbag, money, bank cards and gift vouchers stolen
Detectives in West Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a burglary at a house in the Bearnagh Drive area this morning, Monday April 4th.
Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “It was reported at 11.40am by the victim’s daughter, that she had heard a noise in the front hall of the property and when she went to check there was a man standing in the hall.
“He then ran off in the direction of the flats opposite the house.
“A black Calvin Klein handbag containing a sum of money was taken, bank cards and a number of gift vouchers were also stolen.”
The male suspect is described as being in his 40’s with dark hair and was wearing a blue jacket.
He was seen getting into a small grey car which was heading towards the Andersonstown Road.
“This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and her daughter and our investigation is underway,” added Det Serg Natalie Ash.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or this man entering the property at the time the incident took place, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 604 04/04/22.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/