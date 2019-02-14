Facebook ban for P.S.N.I. - photo shared by police adjudged to have contravened community standards

Facebook shutdown P.S.N.I. Facebook pages this week after they were judged to have contravened the social media giant's community standards guidelines.

The decision to remove the P.S.N.I.'s access to its services was taken by Facebook when a photograph concerning a crime committed in Northern Ireland was shared by the police on social media.

All Facebook pages have been reinstated.

The P.S.N.I.'s access to Facebook has been completely reinstated after the P.S.N.I. appealed against the decision.

"P.S.N.I. lost access to Facebook after a photo used on one of the local pages contravened Facebook’s community standards," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.

"The picture contained bank notes and a small bag of drugs and Facebook deemed it contravened their community standards on guns, drugs and other regulated goods.

"P.S.N.I.’s Digital Hub requested that the post be reviewed and, following review, Facebook updated that the picture did not breach community standards and access was reinstated."