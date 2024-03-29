Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch seized “a significant amount” of counterfeit Apple and other high street electronic products during searches on Thursday.

More than 20,000 items, including AirPods, iPhones, smartwatches, mobile phones, phone cases and vapes were seized during a search of two premises in Belfast and Portadown.

A sum of cash was also seized.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the counterfeit iPhones and AirPods that were among goods worth £600,000 seized during searches in Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the products represent an estimated loss of £600,000 to Apple and other brands.

Detective Sergeant Mason said: “The investigation stemmed from seizures made in December 2023 in the East Midlands.”

One man, aged 24 was arrested in Portadown on suspicion of immigration offences.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Mason added: “Criminals will attempt to copy anything, from clothing and jewellery to, in this case, electronic items.

“Some consumers may unwittingly buy counterfeit goods, while others – pleased to have snatched an affordable replica – will be unaware of the hidden implications.

“The grim reality is that proceeds from the sale of counterfeit goods often fund serious organised crime, including drug dealing, money laundering and human trafficking.

“There are also health and safety risks associated with the use of some counterfeit goods, including electrical items. These items don’t undergo the testing and quality control that genuine items do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A counterfeit phone charger, for example, won’t meet fire safety standards, and the attraction of ‘saving’ a few pounds could end up costing you your home.

“Additionally, and perhaps unknown to many, the majority of fake goods are produced in sweatshops.

“Here, vulnerable individuals work tirelessly in horrific conditions, and get paid a pittance in return.”