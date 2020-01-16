Families escape injury after caravan is gutted in late night arson attack

An appeal has been made for information after a report of arson at the Orange Hall Lane area of Comber this morning (Thursday 16th January).

In an appeal Detective Constable Hughes said: “At around 7:35am, it was reported to police that a caravan parked in a car park was set alight.

Orange Hall lane - Google maps

"Thankfully no one was inside the caravan, which was also parked close to an apartment block in the area.

"The caravan was completely destroyed during the incident.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire. At this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

“Police are also appealing to the owner of the caravan to contact them to assist with their enquiries.

“This was a reckless act, which not only destroyed the caravan but may have caused further injuries to those inside the nearby apartments.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 207 16/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”