Families moved from homes after wheelie bin arson attack in Coleraine in early hours

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “At approximately 1.25am, we received a report that a wheelie bin had been placed at the front door of a flat in the in the Richmond Drive area and set alight.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luckily no one was at home at the time, however neighbours had to be evacuated for a short time during the incident.

NIFRS

“Enquiries are continuing and I am appealing to anyone with any information or with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 75 05/07/23.