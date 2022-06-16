Families of murdered RUC officers praised for seeking justice

Constable John Graham, 34, and Reserve Constable David Johnston, 30, were shot dead as they carried out a beat patrol close to the town’s police station on June 16, 1997.

The officers were killed by two gunmen who approached them from behind before making off towards the Kilwilkie estate.

On the 25th anniversary of the murders on Thursday, the son of one officer and the daughter of another urged the public to help them get justice.

John Graham: Photo issued by PSNI

Mr Graham, 34, from Richhill, had three daughters aged 10, seven and two – and Mr Johnston, 30, from Lisburn had two sons aged seven and three.

One of Mr Graham’s daughters, Abbie, said: “We needed our daddy then and we still need him today”.

Louie Johnston, the son of David Johnston, said his dad’s murder had left “25 years of unimaginable pain, loss and longing for our wonderful daddy”.

Both families have been supported by SEFF’s Advocacy Support Service.

David Johnston

SEFF director of services Kenny Donaldson said: “It is particularly striking that on this milestone Anniversary that a son and daughter of the officers are making a public appeal into their fathers’ murders; an appeal required because no-one has yet been brought to justice.

“As they do so today the UK Government has a Legacy Bill advancing within Parliament which would effectively close off the potential for justice ever to be possible in this case.

“We join with the families in calling for any new information to be made available to the authorities, even at this late stage.”

Mr Donaldson added: “David and John stood for law and order, they stood for decency, for hardworking families, for those who cared about their neighbours but most of all they were loved and cherished by their families and young children.”

Newry & Armagh MLA William Irwin said he commended the families for their efforts.

The DUP representative said: “I commend the families, some who live in my constituency, for their determination to see justice and to honour their loved one’s memory.”

Mr Irwin added: “Such cases remind us why letters of pardon, amnesties and get out of jail free cards were a corruption of justice.

“We will always oppose any measure which removes victims’ access to justice.

“Today’s anniversary should also act as a wake up call to those who celebrate PIRA terrorism by glorifying it in song and chants.

“All forms of terrorism should be repudiated and condemned.”

On Thursday’s 25th anniversary of the double murder, Detective Superintendent Stephen Wright said: “My appeal today is aimed at the local people of Lurgan who were in the area of Church Walk on the day of the murders.

“I believe that someone must have seen the gunmen before or after the attack or will know who these individuals were. Did you see them make their escape? Did you see the green coloured Rover car in the vicinity of Church Walk or being abandoned and set on fire in the Kilwilke estate?”