Families of those who killed in an IRA bomb blast which devastated Belfast’s Shankill Road have gathered to mark the 30th anniversary of the massacre

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is among those attending a service at West Kirk Presbyterian Church.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Ahead of the service, victims' families unveiled a new memorial at the site of the former Frizzell's fish shop on the Shankill Road.

Nine people, including two young girls, were killed in the bombing on October 23 1993 while dozens were injured. One of the IRA bombers was also killed in the blast.

The victims were the fish shop owner, John Frizzell, 63, his daughter Sharon McBride, 29, Michael Morrison, 27, his partner Evelyn Baird, 27, their daughter, Michelle, seven, George Williamson, 63, Gillian Williamson, 49, Wilma McKee, 38, and Leanne Murray, 13.