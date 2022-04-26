Families return to homes after 'suspicious object' found in NI town declared 'nothing untoward'

Yesterday evening police confirmed that the security alert in the Church Way area of Maghera had ended.

Sergeant McDonald said yesterday afternoon they were made aware that a suspected suspicious device that had been discovered in the area.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene. The object was examined and declared to be nothing untoward.

“Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes and the Upperlands Road has reopened. I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience and understanding this afternoon.”