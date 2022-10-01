Family appeal on IRA cold case anniversary

RUC reserve constable John Eagleson, who was killed by the IRA as he went to work in Co Tyrone in 1982. His son Clive Eagleson has appealed for anyone with information which could bring his father's killers to justice to come forward. Saturday is the 40th anniversary of the murder of John Eagleson on a remote country road near Cookstown. Nobody has ever been convicted over the death.

John Eagleson, who worked as a lorry driver at a cement plant, was shot dead in an ambush attack on October 1, 1982 as he travelled to work on his motorbike.

His family have issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information that could bring the killers to justice to come forward.

The PSNI has also issued a fresh appeal for information.

His son, Clive Eagleson, said: “Dad was a gentleman, a hard working man, a good man.

“He was out working every day, providing for his family, a great father and husband.

“He was always willing to help neighbours in the farming community.

“I was 13 when dad was murdered. The morning it happened. I woke up and heard a bit of commotion in the house, I knew something was wrong.

“My mum came down and a policewoman came in and I was told. Life changed dramatically for the whole family after that. Daddy was the foundation of our lives.

“I am 53 now, I have lived longer than my father, he never saw my wedding, my own children never got the chance to meet him.

“I still hope someone will find it in their heart to come forward, to give some justice for the family.”

A police spokesperson said: “John was shot and killed as he travelled to work on the Upper Kildress Road, near Drum Manor Forest Park outside Cookstown.

“John was a 49-year-old married man who lived in Cookstown.

“He had two daughters and a son, Clive, who was only 13 years old when his father was murdered.”

Detective Inspector Nicola Galway from Legacy Investigation Branch said: “Shortly after 6am on Friday, October 1, 1982, John was riding his Honda motorcycle along the Upper Kildress Road when he was shot in the chest.

“He sadly died from his wounds at the scene.

“I believe the gunman made their escape in a yellow coloured Datsun 100A car, VRM BJI 6435, that had been hijacked in the Cookstown area the previous evening.

“The car was found a few hours later abandoned off the main Omagh to Cookstown Road approximately four miles from the murder scene.

“There were no witnesses to the murder and John was discovered lying beside his motorcycle around 6.30am by members of the public travelling along the same stretch of road.

“This was a brutal attack on a family man who was on his way to work in a local cement plant.

“Shot and left to die on a country road for no other reason than he was a part-time police officer who gave up his time to serve the local community in Cookstown.

“Forty years have now passed since John’s murder and I am appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that day, whether as a witness or from personal involvement, who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the Upper Kildress Road either before or after the murder and who may have witnessed the yellow Datsun car in the area.