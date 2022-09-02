Family disappointed police officers won’t be ‘in dock’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victims: Connor Currie, Lauren Bollocka and Morgan Barnard.

James Bradley, the father of victim Morgan Barnard, welcomed the decision to pursue prosecutions but expressed his disappointment that no police officers will be prosecuted.

“We now look forward to engaging in the trial process in the months ahead,” he said.

“It is, however, deeply disappointing that the PPS have taken a decision to keep those police officers involved out of the dock.

“This is a decision we do not intend on accepting.

“We have instructed our lawyers to immediately engage with the PPS in seeking a review into this decision not to prosecute.”

As the funerals of the three teenagers in March 2019, the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, described a “valley of tears”.

The youngest victim, Connor Currie, was remembered as a “courteous and appreciative” student who wanted to become an accountant.

Lauren Bullock was described as a young woman with a “warm and bubbly personality with a very infectious smile”.

Meanwhile, Morgan Barnard’s humour brightened people’s lives, his funeral heard.

Sinn Fein said the party would continue to support the families.

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon said: “The families are entitled to answers and they must be kept up to date with any new information during this process.”

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton acknowledged the PPS decision and extended the organisation’s deepest sympathies to the families of the three teenagers who died.

“Given the decision to commence proceedings against two individuals and a limited company, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further whilst we continue to work with the PPS to present these matters to the court,” he said.

Liam Kelly, the chair of the Police Federation, said: “This is primarily a difficult day for the families of the three young people who tragically lost their lives and our thoughts are first and foremost with them as they recall the terrible event and remember their children.

“The PPS decision that there was no criminal culpability by the police officers is to be welcomed.

“This has also been a difficult three years for our officers, and I am sure they are relieved that any potential criminal matters are not being progressed against any of them.

“However, that unfortunately is not the end of the matter as the officers will now have to wait on the police ombudsman to establish if she recommends any misconduct proceedings against any of the officers.