Family home attacked by arsonists in ‘racially motivated’ hate crime

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the Larne Street property in the early hours of Friday morning (July 8).

Police said they received a report of a tyre being placed against the front door of the house and set alight around 12.45am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Fortunately one of the occupants smelt smoke and alerted the other members of his family who were asleep at the time and they were able to escape from the rear door of the house. Substantial damage was caused to the front door and hallway area with further smoke damage caused throughout the house.”

Detective Inspector Lenaghan described the attack as “disgraceful”.

DI Lenaghan said: “This is a disgraceful attack and we are treating it as arson with intent to endanger life and a racially motivated hate crime at this time.

“It is truly shocking that someone would set fire to a house with six people inside without a care for their welfare.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information to contact police immediately. I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident and who has dash-cam footage which could assist with our investigation to come forward.”

Police at the scene of an arson attack on a property on Larne Street in Bellymena. Photo: Press Eye