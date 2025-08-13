Family left shaken after aggravated burglar gains entry to flat in west Belfast through window

Thief in black clothes on grey background

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following reports of two aggravated burglaries in the Mount Eagles Avenue area of west Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday, August 13.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "It was reported that at around 5.50am, a man gained entry to a flat through a window.

"He was armed with two knives and threatened a male occupant, taking two mobile phones.

"The suspect was described as approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build, with black hair and wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

"Thankfully, both the male occupant, and a child who was also in the property at the time, were physically uninjured, although they were left shaken.

"While in attendance, officers were made aware of a second burglary at a nearby property.

"It is believed that entry was gained through an open window and a mobile phone and a set of keys have been reported as stolen.

“The occupant, who was in the property at the time, was uninjured.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and at this time, we are treating both incidents as linked.”

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 227 of 13/8/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/