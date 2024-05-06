Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ivan Hillen, 45, was a "wonderful father” with a young son who was murdered on his County Tyrone farm at Lismore near Augher on 12 May 1984.

A pig farmer who was also an off duty UDR C/Sgt, the IRA shot him as he went to feed his livestock at 9:30am.

The two IRA men responsible then fled across the border, which was only 500 yards away.

A memorial patch for Ivan Hillen has been added to a memorial quilt created by victims group SEFF.

The story of the IRA exploiting the Irish republic as a safe haven for what some victims called the organised "cleansing" of the border from Protestants is an increasingly common refrain, as victims finally being to emerge from decades of fear and intimidation along the border.

Many such families have recently spoken out in the book, 'The Border Cleansing: Unveiling Stories of Courage and Resilience during the Troubles' by Maurice Wylie.

According to Troubles reference work Lost Lives, Ivan had only walked 200 yards to the piggery at the back of his home.

But when he opened the door of the feeding unit, the terrorists shot him eight times at close range.

Ivan Hillen, 45, was a family man, farmer and part-time UDR soldier who was murdered by the IRA on his border farm while feeding livestock on 12 May 1984.

After his death, his sister in law said: "His wife, my sister, is devastated. What use are words? She went out and saw him lying there. It was horrific for her and we are all shattered."

A statement released by his widow, Helen Sloane, said he was off duty from the UDR at the time and was "gunned down by cowardly terrorists".

It added: "Ivan was a committed soldier and family man whose murder shocked many from across the community."

Helen said: “Ivan was a good man; he was a wonderful father and a loving husband and he was a very hard worker, but also saw it as his duty to contribute to the difficult situation the Country was facing at that time.

“Ivan was no threat to anyone feeding pigs, he was just trying his best to provide for the family and strove in life to do good and to be supportive and caring of his neighbours.

“Ivan’s murder devastated us and meant that life could never be as it had been ever again. Some years later I was blessed to meet another good man and in many ways God has been good to me.

“As a family we will mark the milestone 40th Anniversary by holding a special service of remembrance and thanksgiving held in Ballygawley Presbyterian Church on Sunday 12th May 2024 @ 3pm.

“We would like to see as many of our friends and neighbours present who knew Ivan. All will be welcome”.

Kenny Donaldosn, Director of victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), paid tribute to Ivan and his family.

"Ivan Hillen was someone who had a stake within the community, his family mattered most to him, he felt convicted to play his part in helping bring peace and security to Northern Ireland, he was a good neighbour and his Church also mattered to him,” he said.

"Ivan was someone who believed in the value of working hard, to always aspire to be better. His murder threatened to destroy a family but his widow and young son rallied with the support of other family members and carried on, with Helen remarrying some years later.