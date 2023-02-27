Family marks 18th anniversary of Lisa Dorrian disappearance with fresh appeal for information

Lisa was last seen at a caravan park in Ballyhalbert, Co Down in 2005 and, despite more than 400 police searches, and her disappearance is being treated as murder.

Speaking following a meeting with North Down MLA Stephen Dunne, Lisa’s sister Joanne Dorrian said: “It’s so important that we keep talking about Lisa in the hope that we will finally get the information we need.”

Mr Dunne said: “It is hard to believe it is now 18 years since Lisa Dorrian’s disappearance, back in February 2005.

"Throughout that time Lisa’s family have been a true inspiration. They have courageously campaigned and fought for justice for their beloved sister and daughter. I was very pleased to meet with Lisa’s sister Joanne and discuss their campaign, over the last 18 years, and see what more can be done to find Lisa and try and bring some form of justice and closure to the Dorrian family.”

Mr Dunne added: “The ‘LetsfindLisa’ campaign has been so diligently run by Joanne and her family, and has ensured that Lisa’s name will never be forgotten.

"The Dorrian family have also commendably reached out and supported other families who have been faced with similar tragic circumstances. It is hard to imagine the grief and trauma, that the Dorrian family have had to face ever since that fateful night in 2005 when Lisa did not return home.

“I would really like to pay tribute to the Dorrian family for how they have campaigned so passionately over these many years. I would also appeal to anyone with any information at all to please get in touch with Crimestoppers or Lisa’s family, with any information at all, which may assist this grieving family get the justice they so greatly deserve.”

Joanne Dorrian with Stephen Dunne MLA

In April last year, Lisa’s story came to the attention of US-based businessman and reality TV star Barrie Drewitt-Barlow who made a £50,000 donation towards a reward for information through the online Gofundme appeal.

At the time, Joanne said: “Barrie is a true family man who lives for his children We are beyond grateful for Barrie”.