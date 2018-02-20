Family meets team searching for missing Oliver McAfee

The brother and uncle of a Dromore man who went missing in Israel have met the team that has been searching for him in an Israeli desert.

Oliver McAfee, 29, is a gardener who was originally from Dromore but who lives in Chelmsford in Essex.

He was last seen on November 21 in the Negev Desert while cycling on the Israel National Trail.

Friends and family raised funds to send his brother Matt and uncle Clive McAfee to Israel to assist in the search and to raise awareness in the Israeli media.

Matt’s wife Angela McAfee told the News Letter that the pair met Israeli police on Saturday, a quiet day in the county as it was the Sabbath.

“With the police yesterday [Sunday], they were able to obtain bits of Oliver’s belongings, camera, notebooks etc. They were able to discuss in detail with the police all that has been done and what can be done. They were also able to discuss ... Oliver’s personality and various possibilities.

“Unfortunately there is no huge breakthrough at this point, but we remain hopeful. This morning [Monday] they were meeting with the search team involved and I believe they hope to visit the sites where his belongings were found, and discuss things in depth with them.”

Oliver’s friend Josephine Fletcher, who attends the same church as Oliver in Chelmsford, has described him as “very shy, very creative, very generous and a deep thinker ... always keen to help people out”.