Family of 'defenceless' Mike Kerr appeal for answers - PSNI release CCTV footage of people they want to talk to

Detectives investigating the murder of 68 year old Michael Kerr, who was discovered inside his Bangor home on November 19, have made a fresh appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “Michael, who was known as Mike, was a defenceless older man and he was subjected to a vicious and sustained attack receiving multiple blows to his head and body.

Micheal Kerr

"As we approach Christmas, Mike’s family are still trying to come to terms with their senseless loss.

"I am continuing to establish a motive for Mike’s murder but his family are still lost for answers as to why this happened to their loved one.



“I am releasing CCTV footage of two people who I believe may be able to assist me with my investigation.

"These two people can be seen on CCTV, walking along Birch Drive in the early hours of Monday 18th November at 4.41am.

"I believe that Mike was murdered sometime between 2pm on Sunday 17th November when he was last seen and Monday morning when he failed to leave the house according to his normal routine.

"These two people may have seen something important or may have information that could help me with my enquiries.

"I would ask for these two people to contact police on 101 quoting reference CCS 1201 19/11/19.

"I would also ask the public to get in contact if they recognise these individuals.



“I still believe that answers to Mike’s murder lie within the community and I am appealing for the public’s help.

"Mike’s killers would have had bloodstained clothes – perhaps you have noticed someone you know acting strangely?

"If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, detectives can be contacted at Bangor PSNI station on 101.

"Alternatively contact can be made confidentially with the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."