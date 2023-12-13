Family of murdered Craigavon man left with 'lifetime of heartache and pain' as killer sentenced

The family of a young Co Armagh man murdered in January 2020 have welcomed his killer’s jail sentence, but said they are left with “a lifetime of heartache and pain”.

Nathan Gibson. Family photo released by PSNI

Nathan Gibson, 25, was subjected to a vicious knife attack on a walkway near the Lake Road in Craigavon – suffering what police described as “multiple and catastrophic stab wounds to his face and neck”.

His killer, still covered in blood, then entered the home of Nathan’s fiancée at Legahory Court, told her he had killed her partner and threatened to rape and also kill her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She managed to escape by jumping out of a first floor window.

At Craigavon Crown Court on Wednesday, 44-year-old John Paul Whitla was told he will serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to murder, false imprisonment, common assault and entering as a trespasser with intent to commit a sexual offence.

In a statement released through the PSNI following the sentencing, Nathan’s fiancée said: “Whilst we have been surrounded by words such as justice and closure, the heartbreaking reality remains that Nathan’s precious little boy and I find little solace in this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our little boy is left without his father while I have been left not only widowed but traumatised and lucky to have escaped alive.

"Our only form of peace and justice to Nathan comes through continuously honouring his spirit and cherishing our memories together.”

Nathan’s sister Shantelle Gibson, Nathan's sister described the last four years as “long and excruciating,” and added: “We, as a family, have also been given a sentence and, for us, it’s a lifetime of heartache and pain. No number of years will ever be enough to justify taking a life, or bring Nathan back to us.

“Nathan was a kind, caring, loveable soul who always put others before himself. He was funny, witty and an all-round great person."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shantelle added: “Nathan’s death came as a shock to us all. Never in a million years did we expect to lose him, especially in such a brutal way.

“We will try to move forward, knowing that his murderer is behind bars. And we’ll take comfort knowing that Nathan is at rest in paradise with his beloved mother.”

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said Nathan’s fiancée “managed to escape by jumping from an upstairs window, whereupon she raised the alarm with a neighbour”.

D/I Miller said: “A short time later police, tragically, located Nathan Gibson’s dead body on a walkway, near Lake Road. The young man, who was just 25-years-old, had sustained multiple and catastrophic stab wounds to his face and neck in what was a vicious, shocking and sustained attack. Whitla was arrested a short time later on suspicion of murder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D/IMiller went on to say: “This was an absolutely terrifying and traumatic ordeal for Nathan’s fiancée, who was threatened, and left to feel unsafe in her own home.

"She, and Nathan’s family, have suffered an unimaginable and heart-breaking loss.