Family of Northern Ireland man killed by on-the-run prisoner James Meehan say they have been failed by the system

The family of a man who was murdered in Londonderry have said they have been "failed by the justice system" – after his killer James Meehan went on the run from prison again.

In recent days the PSNI have appealed for information about 55-year-old James Meehan, who is currently unlawfully at large.

An international police hunt is now ongoing for James Meehan, 55, who failed to return to Magilligan prison last week to complete his life sentence for the murder of Jim McFadden in Derry in 2007.

James Meehan - PSNI appeal

In a statement the PSNI said: ‘Meehan, who has been serving a life sentence in prison following a murder conviction in 2009, was on day release from HMP Magilligan on Monday, 9th December however has failed to return. ‘We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1251 09/12/24. ‘Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous. ‘Police would also appeal directly to James to hand himself in’.

Mr McFadden's daughters Danielle Bradley and Ashling Graham have told the BBC that they believe the decision to grant him temporary release again had allowed him to abscond for a third time.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was working with police in the Republic of Ireland and internationally to find Meehan and return him to prison.

And the Northern Ireland Prison Service has appealed directly to Meehan to return to custody immediately.

Danielle Bradley told the BBC their family had objected to him getting day release before and this time, given that he had gone on the run before.

"I can't get my head around how they have let him out again,” she said.

"I feel let down by the justice system, I feel completely let down - I really can't believe we are here again."

In a statement issued by the Department of Justice (DoJ) to the BBC, the NI Prison Service said in order to prepare prisoners for "release and reintegration back into society", they begin a "graduated release into the community" following a risk assessment and representations from victims.

It added that while some prisoners abscond while on release, this "should be considered in the context of approximately 4,000 people entering and leaving our prisons every year".