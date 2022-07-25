Family of Real IRA murder victim David Caldwell demand answers ahead of 20th anniversary

The family of a Real IRA murder victims in Londonderry deserve the truth about his death as many questions remain unanswered, Gregory Campbell has said.

Mr Campbell, the DUP MP for East Londonderry, made his comments just ahead of the 20th anniversary of David Caldwell’s murder at a TA base in the city.

Former UDR soldier Mr Caldwell was killed when a lunch box he picked up at the base on August 1, 2002 exploded. The 51-year-old father of four was involved in refurbishing Caw camp on the Limavady Road at the time.

David Caldwell. Photo: Pacemaker

In 2016, a new book by a former soldier contained claims that the bombers had been under surveillance prior to the placing of the booby trap bomb, but the surveillance team lost contact with the car containing the explosive device.

This prompted a request from Mr Caldwell’s family for the police ombudsman to investigate the claims.

Mr Campbell said: “No one has ever been charged in connection with his murder. In addition, a serious allegation was subsequently made by a person claiming to be a former soldier who had authored a book claiming that intelligence meant the police could have done more to prevent the murder happening.

“I raised the issue with the chief constable initially and when the police response was unsatisfactory then with the police ombudsman. It has now been under investigation by the ombudsman for five years. The Caldwell family like countless others across Northern Ireland deserve both truth and justice for the murder of David.

“Those responsible for his murder were the terrorists who placed the bomb at the base, even after 20 years have passed there will be people who may have information that could help identify those behind this crime.”

Mr Campbell said that as the 20th anniversary of the murder approaches, there is an onus on the police ombudsman to complete the investigation and “establish whether or not there is any truth in the claims that have been made about police actions at that time”.