Gemma Houston, in a Facebook post on April 17 headlined "Awareness raising - Ahoghill area", has appealed for dog owners to be vigilant when taking their pet for a walk.

The Co Antrim woman said: “Last Monday our much loved dog of a lifetime Poppy suddenly became unwell and lost her life due to what was suspected to be poisoning with a toxin of some kind such as antifreeze or pesticide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After spending the day explaining to our wee boys of 5 and 4 that they had to say goodbye to their best friend and watching our girl go through a terrible end we began searching for anything she could’ve got into at home that could explain this.

The Houston boys saying goodbye to Poppy

"Nothing could be found and we couldn’t understand what could have happened. The tears in our house this week have not stopped.”

Gemma said when they took Poppy to the vet they were told that “her symptoms appeared similar to poisoning by some kind of toxin such as antifreeze or pesticide (not rat poison as there was no bleeding)”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said Poppy was “having organ failure and seizures along with vomiting”.

She added: “Please if you are walking your dog in this area be vigilant!

Poppy

“We have no idea if this was placed purposely to harm pets or as a deterrent to wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you know of or are the person placing uncovered poison out please consider what you have done/could do to peoples beloved family pets.”

When asked about the incident a PSNI spokesman said that they received a report of suspected animal poisoning in the Carmagrim Road area of Portglenone on Sunday, 16th April.“It was reported that on Monday, 10th April, a dog had taken unwell and later had to be put to sleep following assessment by a vet,” added the statement.“The matter has now been passed through to the local animal welfare officer, who will be carrying out an investigation”.

When Mid and East Antrim Council were asked is action was being taken, a spokesman said: “Council’s Animal Welfare Service is currently working with the owner of this family pet to establish if any offences have been committed under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.”

Poppy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, on April 10, also in a Facebook post, Gemma Houston, wrote: “I still can’t believe I’m writing this.

"Instead of making a post celebrating her 8th birthday I am writing to share the horrible news that we said goodbye to our beloved Poppy today.

“She became suddenly and unexpectedly unwell this morning and we had to make the awful decision to end her suffering

“Good dog” isn’t adequate to describe Poppy - she was once in a lifetime, the type of dog you see in the movies. There for every tough moment, there to greet us home from the hospital with our babies and there by their sides at every opportunity as they’ve grown up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She could’ve been trusted with a newborn and loved nothing more than a run down the field with the boys or a run to the forest or beach.

"Everyone who met her adored her whether they were dog lovers or not.

“We are in total shock and gutted that we have missed out on the final years we thought we would share with her, we thought we had so much more time.