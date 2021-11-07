Family’s ‘hate crime’ ordeal in Co Armagh

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI Facebook image

The incident took place in the Ballyoran area of Portadown on Saturday night.

Local police later posted a photograph of the damaged car on social media, saying the family has been “repeatedly targeted by a group of youths”.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI said: “Last night our officers were out in Portadown again responding to a hate crime in the Ballyoran area of Portadown.

“A family who is repeatedly targeted by a group of youths, called police for help.

“These youths have taken it upon themselves to target residents of the community in an attack on their home, a family who have done nothing to warrant any type of trouble, targeted simply because of their race and nationality.”

The message condemned those responsible as being intent on “making life unbearable” for foreign nationals living and working in Northern Ireland.

“Some of these youths involved may be on the periphery of the incident but there is a small element of the others intent on making life unbearable for families in Portadown who come here to work and seek a better life,” the post said.

“No one has the right to decree where someone should live based on their race or religion - this is hate crime.

“Parents/carers, it is important to know where your child is, who they are with and what they are doing when they’re not with you – please know where your child is, especially in the evenings, and keep them and our communities safe.

“If you don’t know where your child is, find out. No family should feel intimidated in their home and alone in the community.”

The message also appealed for anyone with information to call the 101 number quoting 1722 of 6/11/2021.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy said the family being targeted has been assured of support within the community.