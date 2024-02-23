Farming brothers from Co Armagh accused of kidnapping man for £100,000 are to be released from custody

Court report.

Padraig and Connor Casey were granted bail over allegations they beat and abducted the victim from his home in Silverbridge, Co Armagh before dousing him in disinfectant and demanding the payment.

Both defendants deny any involvement in the attack said to have been launched in the Carnally Road area on February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Padraig Casey, 44, from Drumalt Road in Cullyhanna, and Connor Casey, 39, of Carrickbroad Road in Newry, are jointly charged with kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and blackmail.

Prosecutors claim the alleged victim was subjected to a prolonged assault, bundled into a vehicle and taken to an unknown location, potentially across the border. He was then beaten again and had disinfectant poured over him.

During the attack his abductors demanded that he give them £10,000 that night and a further £90,000 by the end of the week, according to the charges.

Police later located the man and took him to hospital for treatment to facial injuries which reportedly included fractured eye sockets and cheekbones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padraig and Connor Casey were arrested after being named as being among the alleged assailants.

Their barrister, Sean Mullan, argued that the complainant was unreliable and insisted there was no evidence linking the brothers to any attempt to blackmail him.

Counsel also told the court his clients had contacted police earlier on February 17 to report the injured party over a motoring incident while they were travelling in their tractor.

Setting out an alleged sequence of events following that phone call, he claimed it was “suspicious” that sheds used by the Caseys were set on fire before the kidnapping allegations were made against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no forensics connecting the Caseys to any disinfectant,” Mr Mullan submitted.

Granting bail to the two accused, Mr Justice Huddleston banned them from going near the alleged victim’s home and imposed an exclusion zone to keep them away from livestock sales in Crossmaglen.