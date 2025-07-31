Fast-track trial for son accused of murdering mother Mary Green

Mary Green was murdered in her north Belfast home on June 2

​A man charged with the murder of his 71-year-old mother in north Belfast is set to be fast-tracked to trial, a court heard today.

​Prosecutors confirmed efforts are being made to avoid any delays in the case against Lewis Green.

The 31-year-old defendant is accused of murdering Mary Green at a house on the Shore Road on June 2 this year.

He also faces further counts of non-fatal strangulation of his mother and a common assault on another man as part of the same incident.

No further details have been disclosed about the circumstances surrounding the pensioner’s death.

Lewis Green, of Shore Road in the city, remains in custody since he was arrested following the alleged killing.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today a barrister for the Public Prosecution Service said a process was underway to avoid any lengthy hold-ups in getting the case to the Crown Court.

“It will be fast-tracked,” he confirmed.

District Judge Anne Marshall was told that a forensic report and post-mortem remain outstanding.

“Efforts are being made to seek an abridged post-mortem to speed that process up… that is the aim,” counsel added.