Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 'Fatal and Serious (KSI) Road Traffic Collisions Caused by Drink Driving, Northern Ireland 2018-2022' have been published today.

The Fatal and Serious (KSI) Road Traffic Collisions Caused by Drink Driving, Northern Ireland 2018-2022 has been produced by Analysis, Statistics and Research Branch (ASRB).

This bespoke analysis was commissioned by Promotion and Outreach Branch, DfI, and supplements the draft NI Road Safety Strategy (NIRSS) to 2030 Annual Statistical Report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The publication is available on the ASRB website at: Northern Ireland Road Safety Statistics

Key points from the statistics are:

In 2018-2022: