Fatal Omagh crash: PSNI name man who died after Mountfield crash as 18-year-old Dylan McGahan

The PSNI has named a young man who died after a fatal crash in the Omagh area on Sunday as 18-year-old Dylan McGahan.

By Philip Bradfield
Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:34 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:57 pm

Police said the collision took place on the Barony Road, Mountfield on Sunday 31 July.

Mr McGahan, who was from the Omagh area, was the driver of a red Kia Picanto which collided with a black Mini One at around 11.15pm.

A male passenger in the Kia and the female driver of the Mini were taken to hospital.

Investigating officers would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2108 31/07/22.

Information can also be provided using our online non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

