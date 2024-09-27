Father and daughter charged with sexually abusing another child member of their family

Court report

​A father and daughter from Belfast are facing prosecution for the alleged sexual abuse of another child member of their family.

The man and woman, aged 76 and 52, are accused of molesting the boy over a four year period.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard today that up to 100 electronic devices have to be examined as part of the investigation into the suspected campaign of abuse.

Neither defendant can be named to protect the identity of their alleged victim.

Both have been charged with a range of offences, including gross indecency with a child, inciting a child family member to engage in sexual activity, indecent assault and taking indecent photographs of a child.

They are also jointly accused of incest in connection with their relationship as father and daughter.

The alleged offences were committed over a period between 2006 and 2009.

In court today prosecutors indicated that computer hard drives, laptops and mobile phones all have to be searched for any images and material linked to the case.

A Crown lawyer said it involves approximately 100 devices.

He requested another four-week adjournment to allow further investigative work to be carried out.

Counsel for the accused, who are currently both on bail, argued that they have spent more than two years waiting for a trial.