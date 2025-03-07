Father and son accused of having arsenal of weapons found in south Armagh bunker to be released from custody

The High Court in Belfast

​​A father and son accused of having an arsenal of weaponry found in a south Armagh bunker are to be released from custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Danny O’Callaghan, 59, and Joseph O’Callagan, 32, were both granted bail on charges linked to the seizure of guns and ammunition from the professionally constructed hide.

Police arrested the pair as part of an investigation into the deadly haul discovered during intelligence-led searches on October 30, 2023.

The bunker, located near land owned by Danny O’Callaghan, of Monog Road in Crossmaglen, held a large container set into concrete.

Among its contents were two sawn-off shotguns, a pump-action rifle, Glock pistol and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition - including some capable of piercing armour.

The firearms, bullets and accompanying gloves and balaclavas had been sealed in plastic. Prosecutors have claimed the cache had been divided into packages for potential operational use in shootings.

Danny O’Callaghan and his son Joseph, of Hillcrest Way in Bessbrook, are allegedly linked to the guns in a case involving DNA evidence. They deny joint charges of possessing firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and with intent.

An investigating detective indicated to the court that the likely reason for storing the weapons was to cause serious harm. He claimed the defendants could have maintained ready access to the haul without having previously come to the attention of police.

It was disclosed that one of the sawn-off shotguns was stolen in the County Louth area in 2018. However, police could not confirm how long the other weapons had been stored in the bunker.

Further inquiries are also being carried out to establish who owns the exact piece of land where the hide was located.

Lawyers for the O’Callaghans argued that they faced a weak case, based on an historic arms dump they knew nothing about.

The court heard some of the guns and ammunition may have variously originated from the old Soviet Union, the Middle East and Israel.

According to a defence barrister, the arsenal was probably imported on behalf of the Provisional IRA back in the 1970s and 1980s.

Claiming the bunker must have been built decades ago, he insisted that anti-personnel equipment designed to take down helicopters would not be used by any organised crime gang.

Only the IRA used some of the calibre of ammunition found among the cache, it was contended.

Ruling on the two defendants’ bid to be released, Mr Justice Fowler identified circumstantial and forensic evidence against them.

But he predicted that any trial could be delayed due to further examination of samples from the scene.

“It is likely to take some time (based on) the report from police in relation to exhibits and DNA that have yet to be tested. Accordingly I’m going to grant bail,” the judge confirmed.

Both defendants were ordered to put up cash sureties of £25,000 each.