Fears disorder could spread as rush hour protests called for Belfast and Coleraine tonight - politicians appeal for calm

Police respond to a second night of violence in Ballymena. The PSNI used water cannon to disperse protesters engaged in serious disorder for a second night in Ballymena, as fireworks and masonry were thrown at officers. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Fears disorder could spread as have lead to calls for calm, as more protests have been called for Belfast and Coleraine around rush hour tonight (11th).

While the worst of two nights of trouble was in Ballymena, smaller protests set up in other towns and cities led to disorder and disruption on Tuesday night.

A group of around 20 to 30 youths threw missiles at police in Carrickfergus, while bins were set alight there and in Newtownabbey, roads were blocked at Carlisle Circus in north Belfast causing traffic disruption, and there was a small protest at Pitt Memorial Park in the east of the city.

Calls have been made on social media for a large protest in the Shore Road to York Road area, a major commuter route running from Belfast city centre through the north of the city, tonight at 6pm, while there have been attempts to get protesters from the north coast together in Coleraine.

TUV deputy leader appealed for any protests across the province to be calm, dignified and appropriate.

Further locations suggested include Larne, Lisburn, Magherafelt and Antrim.

So far calls have been made for entirely peaceful rallies – but as the trouble in Ballymena started after an otherwise peaceful demonstration in the town, fears are running high that further protests elsewhere could spread disorder.

The TUV’s deputy leader, Ron McDowell, was at the initial protest in Ballymena on Monday evening, which supported the family of a young girl who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault in the town last weekend. He describes that demonstration as “powerful, dignified, and entirely appropriate”, and encouraged any further rallies to follow its lead instead of repeating the disorder seen over the last two nights.

“I fully support the right of people across Northern Ireland to engage in peaceful protest,” he told the News Letter. “The right to speak out, to raise concerns, and to stand in solidarity with victims of injustice is a cornerstone of any democratic society.

Police officers fired water cannon near Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena, during a second night of serious disorder. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“That is what I witnessed in Ballymena at the protest on Monday – thousands of local people, including women and children, coming together in a peaceful and respectful manner to express legitimate community concerns and support a young girl who suffered an appalling assault. It was powerful, dignified, and entirely appropriate.

“However, I want to be absolutely clear – there can be no place for violence at any protest, now or in the future. Disorder only distracts from the message, causes harm to innocent people, and does a disservice to those who gather in good faith.

“What happened in the aftermath of the Ballymena protest, where a minority hijacked the moment for their own ends, should not be repeated. It is vital that those who are planning to protest across Northern Ireland do so peacefully, lawfully, and responsibly.

“We can stand against injustice without causing more; we can speak up for our communities without bringing harm to them. We must remember that public sympathy is never won through intimidation or violence.”

A man walks past a burned-out overturned car after a second night of violence in Ballymena. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire