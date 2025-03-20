Fears mob violence will repeat at clashing protests as anti-racist organisers demand better policing

People taking part in an anti-Islamic protest attack a cafe in Botanic Avenue in Belfast on August 3, 2024. Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Organisers of a Belfast anti-racist protest this weekend have demanded better policing amid fears of a repeat of last August’s shocking mob violence.

On August 3 last year, anti-immigration protesters attacked minority-owned businesses in the south of the city, smashing windows and setting light to cars and a long-established supermarket and a café in the Sandy Row area, as well as causing large amounts of property damage around Botanic as police struggled to bring the violence under control.

The attacks came after the mob had counter-demonstrated a city centre anti-racism protest, which saw the anti-immigration group hit members of the anti-racist crowd with eggs and fireworks.

This Sunday afternoon (23rd) an anti-immigration rally is planned to take place at Belfast city hall, with an anti-racism counter-protest at the same time and place.

Counting the cost: Abdelkader Mohamad Al Alloush, owner of the Sham Supermarket on Belfast's Donegall Road in Belfast, which was set alight on August 3, 2024, followed by another attempt to burn it down during more disorder two nights later. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

That has one of the anti-racist organising groups raising fears of a repeat of last August’s mob scenes, as Amnesty International state the police need to be “better prepared” for the possibility of violence than they were last summer.

Said Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, Patrick Corrigan: “Last August, racist thugs were able to throw missiles at anti-racism campaigners at Belfast City Hall, injuring at least one person, and then rampage through south Belfast attacking minority-owned businesses at will.

“Organisers of a peaceful anti-racism solidarity protest in Belfast have been assured by the PSNI that there will be a better-organised policing operation in place on Sunday in case of trouble from [the anti-immigrant group].

“We welcome these assurances. There must be zero tolerance for racism. Those who seek to divide our communities and stoke hatred and violence cannot be allowed to win.

People waving both Irish tricolours and union flags were seen taking part in the anti-immigration rally. Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

“While everyone has the right to protest, people do not have the right to incite or commit acts of violence on our neighbours. We encourage people in Belfast to come out in force to show the true face of the city as a place of welcome.”

Sunday sees a protest against immigration outside City Hall at 1pm, which is branded “Time To Rise” on posters circulating on social media. It’s not clear who is behind it.

At the same time, a counter-protest is being organised by a host of groups including Amnesty International, the Green Party, United Against Racism, trade union NIPSA, the Anaka Women’s Collective, Community Action Tenants Union, Belfast Islamic Centre and Horn of Africa People’s Aid NI are staging a counter-demonstration called “Our Belfast: Free from Racism”.

Both sides describe their rallies as peaceful gatherings. Similar protests and counter-protests are also scheduled to happen in Londonderry on Sunday afternoon.

Anti-racism protesters held a counter-demonstration on August 3, 2024. Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

A PSNI spokeswoman said the organisation is “aware of a planned demonstration in Belfast city centre” this Sunday, and is “planning a proportionate police operation in response”.

The August 3 violence last year kickstarted a string of racist attacks over the following week, most seriously in Belfast but also in several other towns around the province.

Muslim businesses were burnt down, a man’s head was stamped on, and houses were targeted in racially-motivated attacks.

The Sandy Row and Donegall Road areas experienced nights of rioting, which also saw violence directed at police trying to bring the situation under control.

The PSNI said it was in no doubt that a paramilitary element was involved in the disorder, though loyalist sources denied the violence was being directed at any organisational level.