In a statement on Wednesday afternoon the PSNI said: “Officers attended and sadly located the body of a woman who, it is believed, was struck by a vehicle which has failed to remain at the scene.

"The road was closed for a time as police conducted enquiries at the scene and has since reopened. Efforts are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved.”Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday evening at around 7pm to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”