Female pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in north coast area
A woman has died following a suspected hit-and-run incident between Coleraine and Limavady.
Police said that on Tuesday evening they responded to a report from a passing motorist that a woman was walking on the Dunhill Road.
The motorist said they were concerned for the woman’s safety and police responded shortly after 7pm.
In a statement on Wednesday afternoon the PSNI said: “Officers attended and sadly located the body of a woman who, it is believed, was struck by a vehicle which has failed to remain at the scene.
"The road was closed for a time as police conducted enquiries at the scene and has since reopened. Efforts are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved.”Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday evening at around 7pm to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”