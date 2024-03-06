Female PSNI officer headbutted and others bitten in two different attacks on the same day

The PSNI have released details of two separate instances of police coming under attack, which included a woman officer being headbutted and others being bitten.
By Adam Kula
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:57 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 17:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​It comes just days after the PSNI press office issued a statement highlighting the scale of harm inflicted on policemen and women, with roughly 19 suffering injuries every week.

In one of the most recent two incidents, police charged a 22-year-old man after an officer was headbutted in the Newry area on Tuesday night while responding to a domestic call.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is expected to appear before Banbridge Magistrate’s Court on March 28.

A general image of a PSNI AudiA general image of a PSNI Audi
A general image of a PSNI Audi

She had swelling and bruising, and was seen by medical staff, but stayed on duty.

On the same day, police in Ballymoney who were also responding to a domestic call in a pub on Seymour Street arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man for assault on police.

Someone rang just after 9pm to say a man and a woman were fighting. When asked to leave, they continued to fight outside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI said both appeared intoxicated, with visible facial injuries, and became abusive when spoken to.

The woman attempted to bite an officer and was arrested for ABH, as was the man, who was also detained on five counts of assault on police.

In total, six officers were injured; this included bites to their arms, nails being dug into their arms breaking the skin, and one officer was kicked to the head and body several times.

All were repeatedly spat at.