Female PSNI officer headbutted and others bitten in two different attacks on the same day

​It comes just days after the PSNI press office issued a statement highlighting the scale of harm inflicted on policemen and women, with roughly 19 suffering injuries every week.

In one of the most recent two incidents, police charged a 22-year-old man after an officer was headbutted in the Newry area on Tuesday night while responding to a domestic call.

He is expected to appear before Banbridge Magistrate’s Court on March 28.

She had swelling and bruising, and was seen by medical staff, but stayed on duty.

On the same day, police in Ballymoney who were also responding to a domestic call in a pub on Seymour Street arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man for assault on police.

Someone rang just after 9pm to say a man and a woman were fighting. When asked to leave, they continued to fight outside.

The PSNI said both appeared intoxicated, with visible facial injuries, and became abusive when spoken to.

The woman attempted to bite an officer and was arrested for ABH, as was the man, who was also detained on five counts of assault on police.

In total, six officers were injured; this included bites to their arms, nails being dug into their arms breaking the skin, and one officer was kicked to the head and body several times.