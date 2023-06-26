News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Female sustains injuries to chest and arms in gang hate crime assault in early hours Sunday

Police are investigating a report of assault around 12.50am on Sunday morning, 25th June, on Waterloo Street in Londonderry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read

It was reported the female victim was with friends when a number of comments were made towards them by a number of individuals.

The female victim is reported to have been assaulted by some of these individuals resulting in injuries, including bruising to her arm and chest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Michael Gahan said: "This is being treated as a hate crime, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1268 of 25/06/23.

Hospital staffHospital staff
Hospital staff
Most Popular

" Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “