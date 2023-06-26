Female sustains injuries to chest and arms in gang hate crime assault in early hours Sunday
It was reported the female victim was with friends when a number of comments were made towards them by a number of individuals.
The female victim is reported to have been assaulted by some of these individuals resulting in injuries, including bruising to her arm and chest.
Inspector Michael Gahan said: "This is being treated as a hate crime, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1268 of 25/06/23.
" Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “