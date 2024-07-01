Court report

​A teacher at a school in Belfast appeared in court today accused of grooming and sexually abusing one of her pupils.

The 32-year-old woman allegedly targeted the teenage boy over a four-month period, with at least one meeting taking place at a popular beauty spot overlooking the city.

But her lawyer said she claims to have been the victim in any encounters with the youth.

The defendant, who has now been suspended by the school where she taught, cannot be named for legal reasons.

She is charged with a total of seven offences, including sexual assault, sexual activity with a child and meeting a child following sexual grooming.

It is also alleged that the defendant engaged in sexual touching with the boy while in a position of trust over him.

Further charges involve sexual communication with the teenager, possessing an indecent photograph of him and indecent behaviour in a public place - namely the Black Mountain area of Belfast.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between February and May this year.

Appearing for the first time at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, the woman confirmed that she understood the charges against her.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey described it as a unique case.

“The defendant is also a complainant in relation to these proceedings,” he disclosed.

Mr Harvey told the court all her computers and phones have been seized as part of the police investigation.

“She is a full-time teacher but she is obviously suspended as a result of this,” the lawyer added.