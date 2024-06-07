Fermanagh and Omagh police team follows drug lead to Armagh: Range Rover, drugs and designer clothes impounded - and more
The bust was made in Armagh, but unusually it involved the Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team, aided by the Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team and the TSG (Tactical Support Group).
The PSNI said the Fermanagh and Omagh squad’s investigations into drug supply in Fermanagh had led them to Armagh, where they searched several properties.
Police said this afternoon: “During the search approximately £50,000 of cash was seized along with a large amount of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a large amount of suspected cannabis vape products, a high-value vehicle, high-valued designer clothing and several electronic devices.
"We have arrested a male in relation to a number of financial offences as well as various drug and road traffic-related offences.
"A second male was also arrested at a separate address for drug offences.
"Both individuals are assisting the District Support Team with ongoing investigations.”