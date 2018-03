The Coronoer’s Service for Northern Ireland has formally confirmed the identities of four people who died in a house fire in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on February 27.

The Coroner has established that the deceased were Denise Pauline Gossett, 45, Sabrina Patricia Elizabeth Gossett, 19, Roman Edward Lewis Gossett, 16, and Morgana Ulva Amira Quinn, who was a 15-month-old baby.

Daniel Allen, 27, of Molly Road in Enniskillen has appeared in court charged with the murders and with arson.