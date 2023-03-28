Feuding loyalists in north Down urged to stop before someone gets hurt

​Following a series of petrol bomb incidents in Newtownards and Bangor, Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt called on those responsible to end the violence and the “coercive control” being exerted over fearful communities.

In the latest incident, a man aged in his 60s was injured after a house on Moyne Gardens in Newtownards was attacked on Sunday night.

The previous day there were petrol bomb attacks on homes in Newtownards and Bangor.

A forensics officer yesterday at the scene of Sunday night’s attack on a house in Newtownards Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Ulster Unionist MLA said he believes that although the tensions are mainly associated with members of the South East Antrim UDA, other loyalist groupings are exploiting the situation to settle old scores and that the violence could escalate.

“There are other factions who maybe have long-standing grievances,” Mr Nesbitt said.

Last night, police said the violence was related to a feud between two UDA drug gangs.

Mr Nesbitt said that although there is some support for loyalists in the community, the majority of residents just want to live in peace.

“Some people have been very unhappy to discover that their new neighbours were involved in terrorism and organised crime,” he said.

Mr Nesbitt said those involved “are doing a real disservice to the perception of loyalism,” and added: “They are doing a disservice to the people of Newtownards, and they are doing a disservice to Northern Ireland’s international reputation.

“Ards is unfortunately cursed with the whole alphabet soup of loyalist paramilitary groups – a variety of UDAs, more than one UVF unit, Red Hand Commando.

“Twenty-five years after the prisoner releases, and 29 years after the ceasefires, they are not here to defend anybody from attack. These people seem to be here for personal gain and coercive control.”

Mr Nesbitt said that although he expected his call to go unheeded, it is important to speak out.

“I condemn the violence and I call on them to stop before somebody innocent gets hurt,” he said.

