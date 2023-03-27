​Following a series of petrol bomb incidents in Newtownards and Bangor, policing board member Mike Nesbitt called on those responsible to end the violence and the “coercive control” being exerted over fearful communities.

In the latest incident, a man aged in his 60s was injured after a house on Moyne Gardens in Newtownards was attacked on Sunday night.

The previous day there were petrol bomb attacks on homes in Newtownards and Bangor.

Police at the scene of an attack in the Coyle Gardens area of Newtownards, Co.Down

The Ulster Unionist MLA said he believes that although the tensions are mainly associated with members of the South East Antrim UDA, other loyalist groupings are exploiting the situation to settle old scores and that the violence could escalate.

"There are other factions who maybe have long-standing grievances,” Mr Nesbitt said.

He said that although there is support for loyalist groups within the community, the vast majority of residents just want to live in peace.

“Some people have been very unhappy to discover that their new neighbours were involved in terrorism and organised crime,” he said.

Mr Nesbitt said those involved “are doing a real disservice to the perception of loyalism,” and added: “They are doing a disservice to the people of Newtownards, and they are doing a disservice to Northern Ireland’s international reputation.

"Ards is unfortunately cursed with the whole alphabet soup of loyalist paramilitary groups – a variety of UDAs, more than one UVF unit, Red Hand Commando.

"Twenty-five years after the prisoner releases, and 29 years after the ceasefires, they are not hear to defend anybody from attack. These people seem to be here for personal gain and coercive control.”

Mr Nesbitt said that although he expected his call to go unheeded, it is important to speak out.

"I condemn the violence and I call on them to stop before somebody innocent gets hurt," he said.

Mr Nesbitt said there has been a noticeable increase in loyalist symbols in the Newtownards area.

“Last summer I think there were more flags, and I think they were much bigger flags,” he said.

“Some years ago I got 12 of the 13 elected representatives for Ards, from councillors up to the MP, to sign a round robin calling for an end to all paramilitary paraphernalia, including flags on lampposts, but it had no impact.”

Mr Nesbitt said he spoken to police and been briefed on an increase in patrol activity.

“And I stand in solidarity with the PSNI, remembering that there is still a detective chief inspector (DCI John Caldwell) fighting for his life,” Mr Nesbitt added, referring to the off-duty officer shot and critically wounded in Omagh last month.

A senior PSNI officer has appealed to the public to remain vigilant as he revealed that a total of eight properties have been attacked in recent days, as well as attempted hijackings and graffiti daubed on properties.

North Down and Ards district commander Johnston McDowell said: “Police are investigating a linked series of incidents, including criminal damage and arson with intent to endanger life.

“These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association in the North Down and Ards areas.

“Since March 22, eight houses, many of which were occupied at the time, have been attacked with a pipe bomb, petrol bombs and other implements.”

Mr McDowell added: “All of these attacks are unacceptable but petrol and pipe bomb attacks are particularly reckless given their potential to cause serious damage to properties, injuries and death to anyone in the vicinity.

“The community can help us by sharing any information they have on who might be responsible for these attacks and reporting any other suspicious activity directly to us on 999 or 101.”

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly said it is “time for drug dealing loyalist gangs to pack up and go and end their criminal activity”.

The Sinn Fein MLA added: “Reports of more threats, intimidation and attacks by loyalist gangs over the weekend are absolutely despicable and outrageous.”

Alliance MLA for Strangford Kellie Armstrong said: “This deliberate assault on the peace and safety of our communities is absolutely sickening and there is no justification for it.”