Fifth arrest in suspicion of attempted murder of PSNI officer

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have made a fifth arrest.

By Johnny McNabb
21 minutes ago - 1 min read

The man, aged 43 years old, was arrested in the Stewartstown area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave.

Four men aged 22, 38, 45 and 47 years old also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.

Earlier today, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said that DCI John Caldwell is “critically ill and heavily sedated” in hospital following the incident.

Forensics at the scene after an attempted murder investigation was launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday night.
