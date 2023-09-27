Fifth arrest made in relation to attempted murder in Crossmaglen
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man, aged 32, was arrested on Tuesday evening (September 26), on suspicion of attempted murder.
He remains in police custody at this time.
A second man, aged 35, who had also been arrested in connection with the investigation, has been charged with a number of drugs related offences, including possession of a Class C drug and possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27th September.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Three other men, two of whom are aged 31, and one aged 58, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Enquiries are continuing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.