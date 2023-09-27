News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Fifth arrest made in relation to attempted murder in Crossmaglen

Detectives investigating an attempted murder in Crossmaglen on Monday 4th September have made a fifth arrest
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:09 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man, aged 32, was arrested on Tuesday evening (September 26), on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

A second man, aged 35, who had also been arrested in connection with the investigation, has been charged with a number of drugs related offences, including possession of a Class C drug and possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.

The scene of the attempted murder in Crossmaglen when a man was taken to hospital after being shot in the arm and neckThe scene of the attempted murder in Crossmaglen when a man was taken to hospital after being shot in the arm and neck
The scene of the attempted murder in Crossmaglen when a man was taken to hospital after being shot in the arm and neck
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27th September.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Three other men, two of whom are aged 31, and one aged 58, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Enquiries are continuing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.