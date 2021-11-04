‘Fight to clear name of Dennis Hutchings will continue’: veterans group

A memorial service for Dennis Hutchings took place last Thursday at 1st Shankill Somme memorial garden. in Belfast. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Northern Ireland Veterans Movement (NIVM) said the 80-year-old’s determination to prove his innocence had “cost him his life,” and that they would carry on that campaign in tribute to him.

Mr Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, died in Belfast after contracting Covid-19 while he was in the city to face trial over a fatal shooting incident in 1974.

He had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham near Benburb. The 27-year-old, who had learning difficulties, was shot in the back as he ran from Mr Hutchings’ patrol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dennis Hutchings at Belfast Crown Court on October 6. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The former Life Guards soldier had repeatedly stressed that he did not fire the fatal shot.

Mr Hutchings’ funeral will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Plymouth on November 11, which is also Armistice Day.

The Ministry of Defence has agreed to a request from the Hutchings family to provide pallbearers for the funeral service.

NIVM spokesman Paul Young said thousands of military veterans from all over the UK are expected to attend.

“It will be an emotional day, but this journey is not over,” he said.

“We still want to clear his name, and to bring the Northern Ireland justice system to account. We are not done yet.

“However, at the minute we are just going to have a dignified burial for Dennis.

“I believe his family are going to carry on trying to clear his name and we are going to support them to do that.

“It’s not just for Dennis though. Dennis was the first to be prosecuted five or six years ago but there are lots more [veteran prosecutions] coming behind him.

“His sacrifice has become a symbol of resistance to the justice system in Northern Ireland. We are not going to let it rest.

“Once Dennis has been laid to rest with the full military honours he so richly deserves, our fight will continue and Dennis’ name will not be forgotten – it will still be at the forefront of our campaign.”

Mr Young, who served in the Household Cavalry with the Blues and Royals, said he was relieved that the Army had reversed the decision not to take part in the funeral.

There were originally no plans for regimental pallbearers at his funeral as the MoD does not provide them for retired service personnel unless there is a formal request. However, veterans are entitled to a regimental trumpeter.

It is understood that Mr Hutchings’ family lodged a formal request last Friday for members of his former Household Cavalry regiment, the Life Guards, to attend.

“I don’t know why the commanding officer of the Household Cavalry regiment took the decision not to do it, but I’m glad that common sense has prevailed,” he said.

“Dennis was a regimental corporal major in the senior regiment of the British Army.

“He had been mentioned in despatches for bravery during his service in Northern Ireland and he was what can only be considered a veteran and a war hero.

“We should never have been at the point where we argued over whether he should get military honours [at his funeral] or not.

“But I am glad to see that for his family, and the wider veteran community, and for the regiment itself, that they are now going to give him full military honours at the church.

“I will be there to see it, and will be taking part in it with great pride.”

Mr Hutchings’ trial opened on October 4 but was halted on October 15 when he became unwell. He died at the Mater Hospital on October 18.

Responding to claims that the elderly veteran, who suffered from kidney disease and other serious medical conditions, should not have been put on trial, the PPS said: “All decision-making in this challenging and complex case was taken impartially and independently and fully in accordance with the PPS Code for Prosecutors.”

Mr Young said there “will be on political trappings” at the funeral, and added: “He always proclaimed his innocence, and there are very few people who would have been as determined, right up to death’s door, to stand up in court to prove their innocence.

“But sadly that didn’t happen, as he was so determined to clear his name that it cost him his life.”

Confirming that soldiers from Dennis Hutchings’ former regiment will provide pallbearers for his funeral, an Army spokesman said the gesture was “a mark of respect”.

He said: “Mr Hutchings served for many years with great dignity, diligence and courage. His passing is a personal tragedy for his family, regimental family and his friends, and we extend our sincere condolences to all that knew and cared for him.”

The spokesman said the decision was in line with MoD policy.

“The Army was formally approached to provide a bearer party for the funeral on Friday; this request was actioned in line with policy.

“As a mark of respect to Mr Hutchings his service and his family, the decision was made today by the Army to support the request. His former regiment (Household Cavalry) will provide a bearer party and trumpeter at his funeral,” the spokesman added.

It is understood that motorcyclists from the Rolling Thunder veterans’ campaign group will accompany Mr Hutchings’ coffin as it makes its way through Plymouth next Thursday.

His family will later hold a private event in Cornwall where the 80-year-old veteran lived with partner Kim.

The Hutchings family have said everyone is welcome to attend the funeral service in Plymouth but have requested there is no political messaging.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.